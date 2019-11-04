Here’s why the iPhone 12 is set for an eye-watering price rise

Apple is already notorious for its high-priced tech, and a new report has indicated that the next range of iPhones are likely to be significantly more expensive.

Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed in a leaked note to investors that the main logic board set to join the iPhone 12 in 2020 will cost an extra 35% to construct. This means that any 5G phones Apple releases next year are likely to jump in price by hundreds of pounds — news that’s unlikely to please the consumers who have bemoaned the high cost of iPhones for years.

Following from the pleasantly surprising price points of the iPhone 11, this latest news (sourced by Apple Insider) is particularly disappointing.

The iPhone 11 starts at £729, which is hardly cheap but is at least lower than the starting price of the iPhone XR from the previous year. For the price, we’ve been very impressed by the quality of the camera, the long-lasting battery, and the distinctive colour options available.

We’re keeping close tabs on all the iPhone 12 rumours as they emerge, and we’ve also compiled a wishlist of features for the handset.

The top priority is for 5G connectivity to join the series, and so this news is at least encouraging in that respect. But that aside, we’d also like to see the chunky screen notch disappear, a switch to a USB-C port away from the proprietary Lightning cables, and the return of TouchID underneath the display.

But there’s evidence that we won’t have to wait until the iPhone 12’s expected September launch date to see the next handset from Apple, as there are rumours swirling round that the iPhone SE 2 will be launched early next year as a more affordable and smaller-screened alternative to the mainline iPhones.

