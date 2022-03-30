Here’s why Disney Plus censored The Falcon and the Winter Solider

When Disney Plus brought those Netflix-made Marvel shows into the fold earlier in March, it also encouraged subscribers to update their parental controls in the settings to account for some of the more mature content.

Users were able to set content ratings restrictions for each profile as well as add a PIN to protect other profiles, to account for the arrival of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and The Punisher, and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

However, that doesn’t explain why Disney has edited at least two scenes from a Disney Plus MCU original to tone down the violence. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has cleaned up the blood with a pair of edits that make the show more family friendly, reports The Direct.

A scene from the third episode showcasing the demise of Hydra scientist Wilfred Nagel was first. While he’s still murdered via a gunshot to the head, the blood has been removed from the scene. His eyes are now closed too, rather than open. You can see the difference below.

The second scene to be revisited pertains to that time ol’ Bucky Barnes threw a pipe at a bounty hunter and pinned her to a shipping container. In the edited scene, it just bounces off.

Thankfully, it appears that the edits won’t be there for long, according to The Hollywood Reporter’s Ryan Parker on Twitter. A source told Parker, the incorrect file was updated by accident and will be rectified imminently.

He wrote: “Eagle-eyed fans were right, an episode of ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ had been altered on Disney+. I hear from a reliable source it was a software control issue and the wrong file was recently published accidentally. It’s being corrected immediately.”

