Here’s when you can pre-order the iPhone 12 Pro Max in the UK

Apple didn’t release all its iPhone models at once this year, so even though the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are on shelves now, pre-orders for the 12 Pro Max and 12 Mini are currently not available. That’s all about to change though.

Pre-orders for Apple’s new big and small phones are going live today (Friday November 6) and in the UK you’ll be able to get your order in from 1 PM GMT. The phones will be officially released next Friday, however we wouldn’t be surprised if supplies were limited as is usually the case with new iPhones.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at £1099/$1099 for the 128GB model, while the iPhone 12 Mini is the cheapest phone in the range starting at £699/$699 for 64GB. You can, of course, pay more for higher storage options, with the Max topping out at 512GB and the Mini peaking at 256GB.

While the Mini is very like a smaller version of the iPhone 12, the 12 Pro Max does have some benefits over the regular 12 Pro. Apple has used that extra space afforded by the 6.7-inch display to add in a whole new, and much larger, wide camera sensor with much bigger pixels. The iPhone 12 Pro already takes excellent snaps, so this is quite the mouthwatering prospect.

Also going up for pre-order today is the HomePod Mini, a smaller version of Apple’s first smart speaker. This boasts features like a nifty intercom trick for speaking around your house and all the usual smart speaker stuff. At £99/$99 it’s one of the cheaper Apple products, even if it’s still pricier than rivals from Google and Amazon. The release date for the HomePod Mini is Monday 16 September and it’ll be available in white or black.

Apple isn’t done announcing new products either, with the ‘One More Thing’ event set for November 10. This is where we expect to see new Apple Silicon Macs launched for the first time.

