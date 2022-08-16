 large image

Here’s when the next major Windows 11 update is likely to land

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The next major Windows 11 update will arrive five weeks from now, according to a new report tipping the release date for a big suite of improvements on the best laptops and desktop PCs.

According to reports from Windows Central and The Verge, Microsoft will launch 22H2 on September 20. It’s not the first time we’ve heard that date rumoured, although Microsoft is yet to offer official confirmation on the release day.

Microsoft has been avidly testing the latest Windows 11 features with users throughout 2022, so we pretty much know what to expect when 22H2 drops. There’ll be app folders within the Start menu, the ability to drag and drop items within he taskbar, and a resizable area to pin items to the Start Menu for starters.

There’s also macOS-like Tabs within the File Explorer view, as well as the long overdue integration of OneDrive files. Microsoft is also improving accessibility with a Live Captions feature, while users will be able to better control the PC with their voice.

Some of these features may launch after the initial Windows 11 22H2 release, but they’re definitely planned for this cycle. It’s almost a year since Microsoft surprisingly announced Windows 11, after hinting Windows 10 would be the last major named version that would continue to be updated periodically.

The release will also set the stage for some new Surface hardware expected to arrive before the end of the year. According to The Verge report, Microsoft is planning a special event to commemorate ten years of Surface products. Perhaps there’ll be some special editions to mark the occasion?

What new hardware would you like to see from Microsoft before the year is out? Is there anything still missing from Windows 11 you’d like to see added? Drop us a line @trustedreviews on Twitter.

