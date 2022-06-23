Here’s what’s coming to Disney Plus in 2022 and 2023

Disney has announced a new batch of Disney Plus shows for the rest of 2022 and early 2023.

If there’s a theme for this latest selection of dramas, comedies, documentaries and movies, it’s “high-quality entertainment for adults”. Don’t expect any family-friendly Marvel or Star Wars announcements here, in other words.

Some of the highlights of this impressively extensive adult-oriented crop, which will be split across Disney’s FX and Disney Television Studios labels, include:

The Patient – Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson star in this new psychological thriller about a therapist (played by Carell) held prisoner by their serial killer patient (Gleeson). It’s co-written by Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, the duo behind The Americans.

Fleishman is in Trouble – This adaptation of a New York Times bestseller stars Jesse Eisenberg, Lizzy Caplan, Claire Danes, and Adam Brody, and concerns a recently separated forty-something tackling the world of app-based dating.

Welcome to Chippendales – Fresh from his guest appearance on Obi Wan, Kumail Nanjiani stars in this eight-episode limited series about Somen “Steve” Banerjee, the Indian-American entrepreneur behind the titular exotic dance troupe.

Welcome to Wrexham – A documentary about the highly unlikely meeting of Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds and lower league Welsh football club Wrexham A.F.C.

Little Demon – An adult animation featuring the voice of Aubrey Plaza as a woman impregnated by a Satan. If that doesn’t sell it to you, the big red dude is voiced by none other than Danny DeVito.

Mike – This limited series follows the life of controversial boxer Mike Tyson (played by Trevante Rhode). It’s from the team behind I, Tonya.

We also learned that the third season of Solar Opposites from the creators of Rick and Morty is on its way to Disney Plus on July 13, 2022.

Disney also had some specific dates for some of the new movies coming its way over the coming months:

Prey – This novel addition to the Predator franchise, set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, is set to debut on August 5.

The Princess – Debuting July 1, this film tells the tale of a beautiful, strong-willed princess who sets out to protect her family and kingdom after being kidnapped and locked in a remote tower.

Disney also announced seven new UK Originals, including “genre-busting action-thriller romance” Wedding Season; Extraordinary, a new comedy from the Killing Eve production team; “swashbuckling action and adventure series” The Ballad of Renegade Nell; David Beckham-fronted docuseries Save Our Squad; darkly funny heist series Culprits; Nautilus, an origin story for Jules Verne’s Captain Nemo; and a brand new limited series that checks in on the characters of The Full Monty.