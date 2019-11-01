Here’s what the Motorola Razr 2019 will probably look like

After so many months of speculation, images have appeared of what looks to be the finished product of the Motorola Razr 2019, and we like what we see.

The leaked images show exactly the design that we can expect from the Motorola Razr 2019, and it looks to be an obvious homage to its iconic flip-phone predecessor that also manages to incorporate the latest folding screen technology.

The image below shows that it will have two screens: a small external screen when closed, as well as the larger unfolded screen. Unlike previous devices in the foldable category, this screen will fold horizontally rather than vertically — like a clamshell rather than a book. Below the secondary screen is a single camera that will make it possible to take selfies when the device is folded up.

The next image show you can also deal with some notifications, such as text messages, even when the device is folded. This is somewhat similar to the Samsung Galaxy Fold‘s secondary screen, but whereas that was a small horizontal screen on a long, thin device, the more attractive form factor works in favour of the Razr for this feature.

The unfurled version of the device shows a much larger screen that – at least in these promotional pictures – appears to have no obvious crease between the two folding halves. But it also shows that the Razr will have a jutting chin at the bottom of the display, which might prove less attractive to potential customers.

The chunky chin sits in contrast with the otherwise very thin screen, which closes snugly to avoid the gap between panels that we experienced on the Samsung Galaxy Fold, which could let dirt and debris damage your phone. Once folded, it looks like it will take up far less space in your pocket than the typical smartphone, which could make it a lot more convenient.

In these images, leaked by Twitter tipster Evan Blass, the Motorola Razr looks like a very promising device that could shake up the new foldables market. But the as-yet-unknown specifications will be even more important than the fascinating design, and we hope that the internals will pack a punch than rivals the eye-catching exterior.

