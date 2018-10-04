Here’s what people actually use the Apple Watch for

It’s probably fair to say that the Apple Watch is one of the most divisive gadgets out there at the moment. In some people’s eyes, it’s gorgeous, useful and the best smartwatch on the market. Others see it as little more than a status symbol with terrible battery life.

If you’re tempted by the Apple Watch 4 or any of its predecessors, but aren’t sure what you’d use the device for, you might find the following graphic from Silicon Valley research firm Creative Strategies useful.

It was tweeted this week by Creative Strategies analyst Ben Bajarin (via Cult of Mac), and though it isn’t clear when or how this research was conducted, or how many people were involved, it’s still pretty intriguing.

As if any further confirmation was needed that people don’t like making calls from their watch, this is surely it. According to the graphic, less than 20% of Apple Watch owners use the timepiece to start phone calls on a regular basis, while just over 50% of users say they use it to answer phone calls.

80% of users, on the other hand, say they regularly use the Apple Watch to decline phone calls.

Furthermore, less than 50% of users say they use the Apple Watch to find their iPhone, send texts, check social media notifications, get directions, scribble messages, control smart home appliances and for third-party fitness apps.

However, the majority of users say they regularly check messages and emails, track workouts and their heart rate, set reminders and, of course, check the time on their Apple Watch.

More than 60% of Apple Watch users regularly use third-party apps that aren’t related to fitness, and almost 70% say they use Complications from third-party apps.

These stats are too vague to be treated as an exact representation of Apple Watch usage (Apple Watch 4, Apple Watch 3 and Apple Watch 2 owners, for instance, are clearly more likely to shower while wearing their device than owners of the not-so-rugged original Apple Watch), but they shine a light on what people want from the Apple Watch, and from smartwatches in general.

