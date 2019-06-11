Here’s how to watch Square Enix’s E3 2019 live stream

We’re on the home straight. Square Enix’s conference is the last one of the big third-party conferences, and the only one left on our calendar is Nintendo’s tomorrow daytime.

So, what are we hoping to see? We know we’re finding out more about the Final Fantasy 7 remake, and we’ll definitely see some more on Square Enix’s take on The Avengers. There are rumours that Square Enix has one big thing hidden up their sleeve that they are not talking about just yet. This could be a rumoured remaster of Final Fantasy 8, or it could be something else new and exciting. It’s hard to say, but I guess you can watch along and find out.

Whatever is revealed, the Trusted Reviews team is at hand to report on every big news story and announcement.

Square Enix E3 2o19 date and time – when does it start?

The Ubisoft live stream kicks off at 2:00AM BST today. It’s brutal, but we’re playing by Los Angeles time here, so Square Enix is one of the latest nights of the bunch for those of you watching from the UK. Still, for the chance of screaming Avengers Assemble at 2AM, it’s worth it.

How can I watch the Square Enix E3 2019 press conference?

You can watch the Square Enix E3 2019 press conference right here, so you don’t need to go searching through YouTube channels and Twitch streams.

The live stream will start playing at 2AM BST today, which isn’t long away at all, Just be careful not to yell in excitement and wake your housemates / neighbours / village elders, because there’s going to be footage of Final Fantasy 7, Square Enix’s Avengers game and also maybe a rumoured appearance of a Final Fantasy remaster a lot of people have been waiting for.