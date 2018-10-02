Here’s what Ubisoft has to say about the potential future of Splinter Cell

Speaking to Game Informer, Ubisoft has shun a brief light on whether or not we will see another adventure from Sam Fisher in the future.

Last appearing in 2013’s Splinter Cell Blacklist, the Third Echelon agent has been enjoying his retirement, with the exception of a brief cameo in Ghost Recon Wildlands.

Fans are hoping for Michael Ironside to reprise the iconic role in a fully-fledged sequel, although the reality of that remains somewhat cloudy.

In a recent interview, Serge Hascoet, Chief Executive Office at Ubisoft, said that the series’ future is “not a question of will, but of means.”

‘I love Splinter Cell. I love Prince of Persia. I can’t disclose any information at this time, but I can say we are fighting for resources. It’s not a question of will, it’s a question of means,’ he said.

Many, ourselves included, expected a new entry or even a reboot of sorts to emerge at E3 2018, but the show went by without any such appearance.

Despite the recasting of Sam Fisher, we got a lot of enjoyment from Splinter Cell Blacklist, awarding it 8/10 in our review:

‘Blacklist is far from the disaster many feared. While you can play it as an all-out action game, you’ll find the going tough, and it’s still best played with a more stealthy approach.’

