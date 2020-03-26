The global coronavirus crisis seems to be affecting every aspect of our lives right now and cinema is no exception. Film-makers have been left making tough decisions on whether to delay the release of their films or to forge ahead and release them digitally, rather than in cinemas.

Several high-profile releases have been delayed. No Time to Die, the upcoming Bond film starring Daniel Craig, has been pushed back and saw an all-star premiere event abandoned. Some films have seen their time in cinemas cut short by the virus and its effect on public life, while others have been keen to jump onto on-demand and streaming services sooner than they would otherwise have done.

Due to the fact many of these films would still be in cinemas, were it not for the crisis, many of them are more expensive than typical on-demand offerings. Our full round-up covers all the films that are making their way onto digital platforms earlier than planned.

Related: Disney Plus vs Netflix

Frozen 2

Disney’s streaming platform, Disney Plus, is all the rage at the minute. It received an extra boost on March 15 when Frozen 2 made its way onto the platform three months earlier than Disney had originally planned.

Watch now: Frozen 2 at Amazon

Sonic the Hedgehog

Originally released in cinemas on February 14, Sonic the Hedgehog is set to make its way onto digital platforms much sooner than expected. The film will now be available for purchase digitally on March 31, just six weeks after its theatrical release.

Preorder: Sonic the Hedgehog at Amazon

The Gentlemen

Guy Ritchie’s latest British gangster flick, starring Matthew McConnaughey, Charlie Hunnam and Hugh Grant, came out back in January. It got a digital release this week, a bit sooner than had been planned. If you’re a fan of Ritchie’s distinctive style, this is a film that’s sure to entertain.

Preorder: The Gentlemen at Amazon

Birds of Prey

Released in early February, Birds of Prey saw Margot Robbie reprise her DC-universe role as Harley Quinn. This time round Harley’s without her dangerous boyfriend, the Joker. The movie instead follows a chaos-causing all-female troupe of villains.

The film is headed for digital release just a month after it hit cinemas.

Preorder: Birds of Prey at Amazon

Onward

Onward sees Tom Holland and Chris Pratt voice a pair of elves that attempt to bring their father back from the dead. It was released in cinemas at the start of the month but became available on-demand last week. Disney Plus subscribers will also be able to watch the charming animated film on the all-new streaming platform on April 3.

Preorder: Onward at Amazon

Disney+ offer Disney+ (7-day free trial) Dive into Disney's brand new streaming service and watch shows likes The Mandalorian, The Simpsons and more, completely free for the first seven days of your subscription. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

Emma

Released in cinemas just last month, the latest adaptation of Emma stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Bill Nighy, Johnny Flynn and Miranda Hart, in an all-star cast. It’s a comedic period piece that was well received critically during its initial theatrical release.

The film is available on-demand just a month after it was in cinemas.

Watch now: Emma at Amazon

Trolls World Tour

Trolls World Tour is DreamWorks’ sequel to the studio’s 2016 kids hit, Trolls. It was originally slated to open in cinemas on April 10 but now the film will become available on-demand on that date instead.

The comedy musical features the voices of Mary J. Blige, James Corden, Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick and more.

The Lovebirds

This action-packed comedy from Paramount was set to hit cinemas April 3, but will be going straight to Netflix instead. The Lovebirds stars Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani.

The stars play a couple unwittingly dragged into a murder investigation, in which they themselves are suspects. Take a look at the trailer below.

The Way Back

Ben Affleck plays an alcoholic construction worker turned high school basketball coach in this Warner Brothers sports drama. The Way Back was set for a full theatrical release starting March 6, but will now be made available on-demand on March 24.

The Invisible Man

Released in cinemas on February 28, the theatrical run of this sci-fi horror was cut short by the coronavirus outbreak. Now, horror fans will be able to watch The Invisible Man on-demand on March 20.

The film follows Elisabeth Moss’s character, who suspects she is being stalked by an abusive – and invisible – former boyfriend. The Handmaid’s Tale star offers a chilling performance in this adaptation of the classic H.G. Wells novel.

Watch now: The Invisible Man on Amazon

The Hunt

In this horror comedy, a bunch of ordinary working-class Americans are kidnapped and hunted by upper-class elites. It’s like The Hunger Games but full of US politics and it’s available on demand now.

The film was originally delayed when several mass shootings took place before the intended cinematic release date and – due to the films cocktail of violence and politics – its creators thought a delay was best. Second time round, the film was obviously delayed by coronavirus. The makers of The Hunt really can’t seem to catch a break, though scan through a few reviews and your sympathy for them might wane.

Watch now: The Hunt at Sky Store

Bloodshot

Groundhog Day meets The Punisher in this comic book film starring Vin Diesel. He plays a US Marine, newly resurrected, complete with super powers, who gradually finds out that the people who saved him aren’t telling him the whole truth.

The original planned release on March 13 was unfortunate timing for the film’s creators, meaning you can stream Bloodshot on demand as of this week.

Preorder: Bloodshot at Amazon

Bad Boys for Life

Strap in for more police comedy action from Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. The third Bad Boys film landed in cinemas in January but its theatrical run was impacted by the virus. Now, they’re coming for you on streaming platforms March 31.

Watch now: Bad Boys for Life at Amazon

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…