Here’s the first look at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, coming October 28

Infinity Ward has released the first trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which will go on sale on October 28.

The first trailer for Modern Warfare 2 reveals the major plot points for the game, which will see the return of the legendary Task Force 141 to the battle.

The venerable squad – John “Soap” MacTavish, Simon “Ghost” Riley, Kyle “Gaz” Garrick and Captain John Price and newcomer Colonel Alejandro Vargas of the Mexican Special Forces – are on the tail of a wanted Iranian terrorist, who has turned-up in Mexico.

The “capture or kill mission” will see the lads battle over land and sea asnthey seek to neutralise a threat to US national security.

“Modern Warfare 2 picks up the action as the sequel to Modern Warfare (2019) as the newly formed Task Force 141 faces a massive global threat across a campaign of missions that push the boundaries of gameplay,” the official synopsis reads.

“The action takes players around the world as Task Force 141 works to neutralize a terrorist conspiracy and attack on the US, spanning locations around the globe. A newly aligned menace conspires to create chaos inside the US’ borders and Task Force 141 must come together against all odds.”

The trailer also features a rather unfortunate Latin hip hop remix of Metallica’s classic anthem Wherever I May Roam, so beware if you’re a sensitive metalhead.

The game will be available on October 28 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One Xbox Series S/X and PC. Availability returns to the Steam Store too for the first time in a good while. It’ll be joined shortly after by a “wholly new Warzone will launch as an extension of the Modern Warfare II universe.”

Can Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 recapture the good old days for the first-person shooter series? Or is this going through the motions again? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.