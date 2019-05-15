Here’s how Samsung is fixing the Galaxy Fold display issues

Samsung has reportedly made a number of improvements to the Galaxy Fold hardware after a disastrous launch, which saw early review units recalled following a number of display breakages.

A new report from Samsung’s South Korean homeland suggests the company has decided to make some small changes before releasing the eagerly-anticipated foldable handset, to address the perceived weaknesses.

Firstly, the company is now tucking the display’s protective layer into the body of the phone itself, the report says. You may recall some reporters peeled off this film believing it to be a screen protector. That was despite Samsung previously warning the layer shouldn’t be removed.

Now the film is going to be tucked in, there’ll be no opportunity for users to peel it off anyway, according to the report from YNA (via SamMobile).

Samsung is also addressing another perceived weakness, which is perhaps more serious than the aforementioned. Some of those reviewers who obtained early versions of the device experienced display damage attributed to debris making its way inside the phone from a small gap positioned at the top and bottom parts of the hinge.

Now Samsung is reportedly reducing that cap in order to prevent unwanted pieces of debris making their way into the device.

It’s unclear how many of the devices Samsung had mass produced prior to the original release date, which has now been pushed back to an unspecified date. It’s also unclear whether Samsung is able to effectively alter those pre-made devices in order to resolve the issues before shipping them out to consumers.

We’re still waiting on Samsung mobile CEO DJ Koh to announce a new release date for the Galaxy Fold, which flew out off the gate during US pre-orders despite the highly prohibitive price point of close to $2,000.

It remains to be seen whether the pre-release issues have dampened the appetite for the ground-breaking foldable phone.