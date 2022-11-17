Here’s our first look at the Razer Edge 5G gaming handheld

Qualcomm held its annual Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii this week and, while the highlight was inarguably the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, it wasn’t the only tech showcased.

Razer made a surprise appearance with its Razer Edge 5G, a Snapdragon-powered gaming handheld that aims to rival other portable gaming PCs like the Steam Deck – and they let us snap some photos of the device.

The handheld runs the Razer Nexus dashboard.

The Razer Edge 5G was initially announced by Verizon in September. The device is the result of a collaboration between Razer, Verizon and Qualcomm, with the handheld built upon the latter’s Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 gaming platform.

The remote supports HyperSense Haptics.

The Edge 5G consists of a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED touchscreen with a 144Hz refresh rate and the detachable Razer Kishi V2 Pro controller. The controller comes in the box and includes microswitch buttons, analogue triggers, programmable macros and HyperSense Haptics.

The screen can be detached from the controller.

You can also detach the Kishi V2 Pro for storage. This means you can throw the controller in your bag and slip the more fragile display into your pocket for added protection.

The Edge 5G runs the Razer Nexus gaming dashboard and is compatible with Android, PC, Xbox and cloud gaming titles, including games found on the Google Play Store and Xbox Game Pass.

There are six vents on the rear of the device for cooling.

It’s the first device set to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon G3x Gen 1, which features active cooling to support long gaming sessions, and runs on Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network in the US.

There’s also support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, and the Edge 5G comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. There’s a 5000 mAh battery that can be charged via a USB Type-C port, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack, a front-facing 5-megapixel camera and 2-way speakers with support for THX Spatial Audio.

We saw that the Edge 5G was able to pull 2Gbps, though the handheld should be capable of pulling upward of 4Gbps.

The view from the top of the Razer Edge 5G.

We got the chance to get a first look at the handheld at this year’s Snapdragon Summit, as you can see in these images. However, we are unable to share any first impressions of the Razer Edge 5G beyond these photos at this time.

If you’re excited to get your hands on the device, you can expect it to launch in the US in 2023 at a price of $399.99.