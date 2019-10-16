Motorola has won a dedicated following with its winning balance between budget and performance; can the Moto G8 Plus live up to that promise?

The renders, leaked by WinFuture, show a device which has changed little from the Moto G7 Plus, for better or worse. There is a vertical triple camera arrangement in this phone rather than the circular dual camera module of last year; however, the M-branded rear fingerprint scanner and the chunky “chin” at the bottom of the display have returned. Substantial specifications leaked along with the renders, giving us a decent idea of what to expect from the phone’s performance.

The screen is said to be a Full HD resolution LCD panel measuring 6.3-inches, which makes way for a small teardrop notch that contains a 25-megapixel selfie camera. Meanwhile, the rear camera set-up consists of a 48-megapixel main camera, a 117-degree ultra wide lens with a 16-megapixel resolution, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The hardware extends to a large 4000mAh battery, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It will be 9.11mm thick, and weigh 188g.

We currently rank the Moto G7 Plus as our 2nd choice budget phone, so it has set a high bar for this sequel to reach. Our current favourite at this price point is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, which offers a long-lasting battery, impressive performance and a great screen, all for a very reasonable price. There’s no doubt that Motorola has its work cut out if it wants to match that tempting proposition, but the above specs and image reveal some promising signs: the notch is significantly reduced in size, while there is a renewed focus on the camera, the two aspects we felt needed to be improved upon in the preceding model. We can’t wait to see how it performs in our full review — will it claim the crown for best budget phone?

Mobile Writer Peter