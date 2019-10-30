Here’s our first look at HBO Max − one of the most expensive streaming services

AT&T and Warner Media investors were treated to a glimpse of HBO Max this week.

It looks very different to HBO Now, the existing HBO streaming platform. It’s pretty sleek but not a million miles away from the interfaces we’ve seen on other platforms, so the images won’t surprise you.

The video, in the tweet below, shows off a lot of the content coming to HBO Max, as well as the user interface in action.

What will differentiate them from Netflix and Amazon Prime Video then? HBO argues that its push towards human curation will improve the user experience on HBO Max and give it a leg up on algorithm-curated competitors.

On HBO Max, movie stars and celebrities have pages of their own recommendations, so you can find films recommended by your idols. This is all wrapped up in the imaginatively named ‘Recommended by Humans’ feature.

Another HBO Max feature sees users answer ‘Who is watching?’ when they log in. This will help to tailor recommendations later.

This seems to be a reaction to user experiences on Netflix. When account-sharing, many people have found that their recommendations feature is essentially rendered useless if their account-sharing friend doesn’t watch similar shows.

The platform is set for launch in May 2020, with over 10,000 hours of content available from day one. It will cost $14.99 a month though, making it one of the most expensive streaming services going.

However, there are some amazing titles lined up. One strong draw for the HBO platform will, of course, be Game of Thrones and related content, like the spin-off series House of the Dragon.

There’s all this to get excited about too…

