Google is trying to change the way you text – here’s how

A new software update shows that Google has some ideas in store for changing the way that you interact with your text messages. Here’s all we know so far.

The update, named Google Messages 5.2, includes several new software tricks that could make texting so much more convenient. The features, called Chat Reminders, Bubbles, and Suggested Stickers, might let you plan and multi-task far more eaisly thanks to the power of Google’s AI.

Google Messages: Chat Reminders

The first of the new features is Chat Reminders, which are intended for when you want to act upon or reply to a message a bit later. Now, reports Android Police, you can tap and hold a chat, which brings up a menu asking when you want to be be reminded with a fresh notification. The default option are: in one hour, in the morning, at noon, or at night, but you can choose to set your preferred time and date for the re-notification.

Googles Messages: Bubbles

On top of that, hacker Jane Manchum Wong has uncovered evidence that Google plans to introduce the ‘Bubbles’ notification method to Messages as part of Android 10.

This would work similarly to the Chat Heads feature on Facebook Messenger, allowing you to receive and respond to messages without actually opening the app, making the process even easier and quicker when you’re busy and need to get back to people as soon as possible.

Google Messages: Suggested Stickers

The third and final feature that’s been identified so far is known as “suggested stickers”, and could come in very handy when you’re trying to plan a business meeting or just a day out with friends.

The stickers will offer you the ability to browse nearby activities, such as cinema listings, answer your contacts more quickly with pre-written replies (similar to Gmail), and to share your location with your interlocutor.

We’re looking forward to seeing these new features come to fruition and hopefully making our lives that little bit easier. Google Messages 5.2 is rolling out slowly on the Play Store, with the first of these three features being introduced at the same time, while the latter two are expected to be introduced in the future, at an unspecified date.

