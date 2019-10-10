Here’s how Apple could shrink the iPhone 11’s chunky camera bump

The chunky camera modules that feature on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro have divided fans of Apple’s traditionally slim designs − but recently-filed patents have revealed a potential solution.

The two patents reveal astonishing periscope-style designs that should protrude less than the existing camera bump thanks to very efficient usage of space.

The first lens will point straight ahead from the handset, but the light will then be reflected through a prism at a right angle before continuing its journey through as many as four further lenses before hitting the sensor.

This perpendicular arrangement should drastically reduce the size of the camera module on the back compared to those on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, both of which have drawn some criticism from users.

The image above depicts what appears to be a main wide angle camera, which has a total of five lenses. Apple Insider reports that this camera delivers “a 35mm-equivalent focal length in the range of 50 to 85mm, and with field of views of between 28 degrees and 41 degrees”, while the three-lens telephoto variant boasts “a 35mm-equivalent of a 80-200mm focal length range, and with a field of view between 17.8 and 28.5 degrees”.

At this stage it’s too early to know whether these designs will make it to the next iPhone.

Even though the camera bump might not be to everyone’s taste, we still had very high praise for the photographic performance on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. Both can capture incredibly sharp images in high or low light, with the only difference between the two cameras being that the Pro variant has an extra telephoto sensor with 2x zoom.

Currently our highest rated camera phone remains the Huawei P30 Pro, which just eclipses the Google Pixel 3 thanks to its versatility, 5x zoom capability and enhanced low-light performance.

However it may not be at the top for much longer, as the highly-anticipated Google Pixel 4 XL and Pixel 4 are soon to be released, boasting an extra camera sensor that may improve their performance beyond competitors.

