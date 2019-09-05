Here’s a glimpse at how Overwatch will look on Nintendo Switch

Overwatch has been officially confirmed for Nintendo Switch, and Blizzard Entertainment has released some screenshots showcasing the visual quality and some other features of the upcoming port.

The hero shooter will be coming to Nintendo Switch on October 15 and will include all 31 heroes alongside every map, mope and seasonal event fans have grown accustomed to. This is the full package with no compromise.

Ahead of its release next month, Blizzard has unveiled a handful of surprisingly candid screenshots which provide a glimpse at the graphical quality we can expect from the port. In all honesty, it’s pretty impressive.

Obviously, some visual downgrades are present with noticeably less detailed textures compared to PS4, Xbox One and PC. Elements of the user interface also appear to be rendered at a lower resolution, but when played in portable mode, we doubt this will matter too much.

Related: Best FPS Games

The above screenshot is a good example of how the visuals will hold up on Nintendo Switch. D.Va’s mech is somewhat blurry, as are the UI elements we mentioned earlier. Environments still look great, but lack a level of detail we’ve grown familiar with on other platforms. It’s a solid effort, and overall transfers over pretty well to the portable system.

Blizzard is yet to confirm what the performance target for Overwatch on Nintendo Switch will be, but we’re hoping for something that aims for 60fps given the fluid, fast-paced nature of most matches. A number of heroes require razor-sharp reflexes to be effective with them.

Both this, visuals and resolution could differ depending on whether the system is docked or not, which is the case for many games. We’ll be sure to provide an update to our review upon its release next month. For now, here’s a glimpse at my 4.5/5 verdict from last year:

“Overwatch remains one of the most compelling and experimental shooters in the world right now. Blizzard Entertainment’s commitment to innovative new heroes, modes and responding to community feedback is unparalleled – and a treat to watch.”

We’ve included a couple of more screenshots of Overwatch on Nintendo Switch (provided by Blizzard) below if you’re keen to make some observations of your own:

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More