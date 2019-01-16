Here’s how to get Twitter’s chronological timeline back

Are you tired of Twitter serving you tweets by algorithm instead of letting you see your followers tweets as they happen? You’re not the only one. Want to change that? Read on.

A recent update to Twitter’s Android app brings the ability to fiddle with your timeline and organise it by algorithm or chronologically, a feature that iOS users have had for a while.

So how can you, a Twitter user, change your timeline so you can see what’s recent rather than what Twitter thinks you need to see?

Go to your Twitter app and look at the main feed. This will work for iOS and Android, but sadly isn’t available on windows currently. At the top right of your main feed there will be a little sparkle symbol. Click the symbol and it’ll ask you if you want your tweets displayed by the latest tweets or algorithmically. Click latest and your timeline should reorder to show things in order of time posted, although you may need to refresh the feed for it to get itself sorted out.

The app won’t necessarily remember your choice, and people in the office reporting having to change this setting again every couple of days, but it takes a split second to do, and provides a convenient way to keep up to date with, say, our current Brexit kerfuffle without seeing posts that are several hours old and could have outdated information.

Or, maybe you just want to see the pictures your friend posted of their dog now, rather than in a few hours. Only god can judge you.

Sadly, if you’re on the web or using a web browser on mobile to view Twitter, there’s no way to opt out of the algorithmic sorting, but fingers crossed this functionality will soon be available everywhere you’re looking at Tweets.

