Here’s gameplay footage of Godfall – the first confirmed title for PS5

A brief snippet of gameplay footage for Godfall has emerged online, a project currently in development for PS5 and PC at Counterplay Games.

At the time of writing, it’s the only title to be officially announced for Sony’s next-generation console, with pretty much everything else at a point of rampant speculation. We can take a fairly solid guess at some games on the roster, but nothing’s confirmed.

The footage in question emerged on Reddit, and appears to be taken from a trailer which was intended to be used internally at Counterplay Games. Like many things in the modern gaming landscape, it leaked out and reached people who were never meant to see it. You can watch it yourself here.

Taking place in a fantasy setting, this upcoming role-playing game will see you step into the shoes of the exalted Knight’s Order. You’ll team up with friends to battle across the realms of Earth, Water, Air, Fire and Spirit; each of which will pose their own devastating challenges.

Described by its creators as a “looter slasher,” you’ll play through various different levels collecting a bunch of important resources and equipment, all of which will help in creating a formidable warrior not to be messed with. The majority of games like this are shooters, so it will be interesting to see one which is focused on brutal, close-ranged combat with all the extra complexity that comes with new console hardware.

The PlayStation 5 is scheduled to launch in the latter months of 2020 in close proximity to Xbox Series X, with both consoles expected to compete alongside one another ahead of the festive period. Beyond a few features such as ray tracing and backwards compatibility, we’re still waiting for much to be revealed. If history repeats itself, an event will be taking place in the coming weeks.

