Apple has released a new mode called “Deep Fusion” intended to create higher quality pictures than ever. Here’s how you can download the beta.

Deep Fusion photography for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro is the standout feature of the iOS 13.2 update, which is now available as a public beta. You can download it by heading over to beta.apple.com on your device, and follow the instructions to download the beta. Then go to Settings > General > Profiles, to enable the beta profile and then update the device by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Deep Fusion will use artificial intelligence to improve the sharpness of images, by taking snaps at different rates of exposure and then combining them for an optimum amount of detail. In the keynote speech at the launch event, this new software was shown off by capturing the strands in a woolly jumper in high detail (see image above). It looks really impressive, and we can’t wait to try it out for ourselves to see if it lives up to the hype.

Both the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro have impressed us with their photographic prowess even before this latest software update. The latter has three 12-megapixel sensors (wide, ultrawide, and telephoto) that combine to give a great amount of versatility. The level of detail is highly impressive, and the images benefit from more vivid colours, and a much-improved portrait mode that can be used with different subjects. The iPhone 11 offers a similar experience, though lacks the 2x zoom offered by the telephoto lens.

Apple’s latest handsets may claim to have the highest-performing smartphone camera, that claim will be heavily tested by the upcoming Pixel 4. Renowned for photographic brilliance, Google will aim to top the iPhone when its newest devices are unveiled on October 15.

