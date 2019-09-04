Here’s everything you need to know about Borderlands 3 launch timings

2K and Gearbox Software has detailed all of the release timings for Borderlands 3 ahead of its highly-anticipated launch.

Set to launch for PS4, Xbox One and PC on September 10, fans will no doubt be itching to jump in the second Borderlands 3 unlocks in their respective territory.

Preloading will be available on both consoles and PC, with the latter coming exclusively to the Epic Games Store. It was previously said this wouldn’t be the case, so it’s awesome to see things have changed.

2K describes the release schedule as a “rolling midnight” launch, having detailed all of the times for each region which we’ve included below to make things easier:

September 12, 2019 – 21:00 PDT

September 13, 2019 – 00:00 EDT

September 13, 2019 – 00:00 BRT

September 13, 2019 – 00:00 BST

September 13, 2019 – 00:00 CEST

September 13, 2019 – 00:00 SAST

September 13, 2019 – 00:00 MSK

September 13, 2019 – 00:00 SGT

September 13, 2019 – 00:00 JST

September 13, 2019 – 00:00 AEST

September 13, 2019 – 00:00 NZST

‘Borderlands 3 continues to impress, and has all the ingredients to be one of the 2019’s best shooters for many reasons. It plays well, offers ample variety and promises yet more surprises that are to be uncovered. Of the three Vault Hunters I’ve tried, they’re all incredibly fun and present a unique way to play,’ reads my hands-on preview.

‘I still don’t gel with the sense of humour and its over-the-top world building, but treated as little more than a stylish background for the shooter action, it’s a worthwhile sacrifice to enjoy one of the most robust team-based experiences I’ve seen in quite some time. Claptrap still sucks, though.’

Borderlands 3 is a huge evolution when compared to past games. It’s set to introduce four new Vault Hunters and will finally take the action away from the well-worn, dusty plains of Pandora. Now, aboard your own spaceship, you’ll travel to a variety of diferent planets fighting off bandits, monsters and other horrors alone or with friends.

