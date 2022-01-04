Here’s everything that LG announced at CES 2022

The tech brand LG has arrived at CES 2022 with a bang, announcing a range of innovative products that will doubtless attract plenty of attention. Here’s the full round-up.

Opening up to the dulcet tones of John Legend, LG certainly made its presence known at CES 2022 — albeit vitually, via video, rather than with an in-person presentation. The company’s CEO, Cho Joo-wan, introduced a series of “stories about innovation and progress” that featured LG’s latest tech, and these left us in no doubt that there are some very exciting new products coming our way this year.

LG OLED evo Gallery Edition

LG claims that this TV tech will deliver “high picture quality, producing deeper shades of black and brighter highlights to reveal incredible levels of detail and colour”, but it’s the brightness that is a key selling point, as “AI algorithms, powered by the advanced α9 Gen5 AI Processor, enable the display to be brighter than before.”

The G2 OLED evo will be available in sizes ranging from 55- to 95-inches, and the Evo panel is also available for the larger sizes of the C2 range.

LG PuriCare Aero Tower

This distinctive product is not simply an air purifier, as there’s also a heater and a fan built in.

Nonetheless it can still ably perform its primary function, as its True HEPA multi-filtration system is apparently capable of capturing up to 99.97% of fine dust and allergens.

LG WashTower

This washer-dryer combo is intended to take up half the floor space of the traditional pair of appliances, thanks to it’s stacked design.

More incredibly, built-in sensors can detect the load size and fabric type and so can adjust the wash motions and dry temperatures for the best results. On top of that, the HeatPump system in the dryer can extract and recycle moisture for extra energy efficiency.

LG One:Quick Flex

This 43-inch all-in-one display is replete with a built-in camera, microphones, and speakers, so it should be ideal for video calling. Using a dedicated touch pen, you can also sketch out designs or ideas on the screen.

The ‘Flex’ part of the name refers to the moveable screen, which can be easily rotated between portrait and landscape orientation when it’s housed in its dedicated stand.

LG UltraGear Gaming Set-Up

LG’s gaming arsenal has stepped up a notch this year, whether you play at the desktop or prefer the option of portability.

The 32GQ950 gaming monitor boasts a 1ms response time and a 144Hz refresh rate, along with contrast enhanced by VESA Display HDR 1000 tech. As for LG’s latest UltraGear gaming laptop, the 17G90Q has a 17.3-inch IPS screen, a 1ms response rate, a 300Hz refresh rate, and an 11th generation Intel Core processor.

LG Vision OmniPod

You can’t deny that LG’s new concept car really does show off some out-of-the-box thinking.

With an AI concierge service (named Reah) and an adaptive “Metaverse Type Content Experience” onboard, there’s no doubt that this futuristic vision will win over some of the drivers who are enthusiastically looking forward to a time when self-driving vehicles are the norm.

LG InstaView Refrigerator

For this latest product you don’t need to look too far into the distant future; just until next lunchtime.

With a simple tap on the glass, the InstaView Refrigerator revels exactly what there is inside your fridge, so you don’t even have to go through hassle of opening and closing the door if you’re doing a quick stock check.

LG CLOi Guidebot

Potentially even more helpful is this robot which provides “information, advertising, and security services through AI and autonomous driving.”

Customers can go up and use the touchscreen to access information, or it can simply move from place to place with an advertising billboard on its main screen. LG claims it’s easy to update the interface as and when you need. Then, when the lights go out, it can patrol up and down with its cameras to ensure that your property is secure.