Here’s everything Nvidia announced at Gamescom 2024

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Gamescom 2024 kicks off in Cologne this week, meaning you can expect plenty of news and updates from some of the biggest names in gaming to round out August. 

Nvidia has already made several announcements, including updates to GeForce NOW, GeForce RTX, Nvidia ACE and its G-Sync technologies. 

Firstly, the company has named three new games coming to its cloud gaming service, GeForce NOW. The titles on their way include Black Myth: Wukong, Star Wars Outlaws and Final Fantasy XVI. Nvidia also announced Xbox Automatic Sign-On, meaning users will be able to connect their accounts to access PC Game Pass games. 

When it comes to GeForce RTX, Nvidia revealed 20 titles set to be RTX-accelerated, meaning they’ll take advantage of features such as DLSS 3, Reflex and Ray Tracing. Some of these games include Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Dune: Awakening, Black Myth: Wukong, Star Wars Outlaws, with the latter also available bundled with the GeForce RTX 4070 and above going forward. 

Meanwhile, the company announced an RTX Remix version of Half-Life 2, with full Ray Tracing, DLSS 3.5, new assets and models and an 800% increase in texture quality in the remastered Nova Prospekt level. 

Mecha Break, the first game to utilise Nvidia’s ACE technology, will be showcased at Gamescom this year, allowing gamers to interact with AI character Martel. Players can ask for information on the mission, advice on which characters to include in their team, customise character designs and even ask the NPC for her own opinions on everything from the characters to her favourite food. 

Finally, Nvidia announced a new partnership with MediaTek designed to bring the full suite of G-Sync technologies to more gamers and price points via MediaTek’s Scalers. This means that monitors will no longer require a separate G-Sync module and will be cheaper to produce. 

The first three monitors available through this partnership will be the AOC Agon AG276QSG2, the Acer Predator XB273U F5 and the ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQNR, with all three taking advantage of G-Sync technologies such as variable refresh rates, variable overdrive, 12b colour accuracy, ultra-low motion blur and more.

