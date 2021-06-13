Here’s everything Microsoft announced as coming to Game Pass during its E3 showcase

If there was any doubt that Microsoft was well and truly committed to Game Pass, the subscription service that lets players choose from an all-you-can-eat selection of games for the cost of a monthly subscription, it should have been extinguished tonight.

During the Xbox and Bethesda showcase, Microsoft revealed 30 games, 27 of which will be available on Game Pass in 2021 and beyond.

These are the games coming to Game Pass in 2021 with specific dates attached:

Then there were a number of games that are coming in 2022 or later, all of which will be included in the cost of a subscription:

The Anacrusis – Autumn 2021

Scorn – Autumn 2021

Shredders – December 2021

Halo Infinite – Holiday 2021

Among Us – 2021

Hello Neighbor 2 – 2021

The Gunk – 2021

The Outer Worlds 2

Stalker 2

A Plage Tale: Requiem

Starfield

Redfall

Contraband

Party Animals

Atomic Heart

Somerville

Slime Rancher 2

Eiyiden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Replaced

On top of these, Microsoft also announced a bunch of new titles that are available on Game Pass from today. These are a mix of cross-platform console and PC releases, as well as some older ones just for PC players:

You can’t fault the ambition: Microsoft really is determined to make Game Pass an essential subscription for Xbox players everywhere. If even a fraction of the upcoming titles are winners, the cost of a subscription will be very good value indeed.