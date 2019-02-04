Here’s how editing tweets could work, according to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

Twitter boss Jack Dorsey has revealed some of the working out going on behind the scenes as the social media network looks at editing tweets.

Dorsey has appeared on Joe Rogan fronted podcast Joe Rogan Experience, and used the time to talk about how Twitter could make editing work. Dorsey has suggested that a Twitter edit function would likely involve there being a short window where users could quickly fix up any typos or grammatical errors, suggesting a “5 to 30 second delay” to retain the “real-time nature.” of the service.

Dorsey talks about an ability for users to see the original post too, which is something that competitor Facebook has put in place for edited posts on its own service.

None of this is concrete, but with a short delay for edits and the ability to see the original post, it might not suit the purpose most people seem to be clamouring for an editing button for: fixing typos on tweets have been ‘blown up’, letting you fix your ego without losing all of them retweets.

No word on exactly when editing posts for Twitter could be coming, or even if it’s currently being worked on, but it does show the sort of work that’s going in to the feature. Twitter’s no stranger to making drastic changes, but it seems to have learnt now that sometimes these changes can have unexpected effects. Remember the jump to 280 characters? Hashtags?

The full video is below.

No word on where Twitter are at with the whole ‘banning all of the actual nazis’ thing, despite vocal criticism from a huge part of their audience. However, talking about a much requested feature is an easier sell on an entertainment podcast than the platform’s efforts to clean up.

