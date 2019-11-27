Here’s what dark mode on Facebook will look like

A dark mode for Facebook might be about to start rolling out to users.

There’s an obsession around dark mode and its alleged battery saving benefits in tech circles, so this was always likely to happen. But a recent flurry of reports and screengrabs from Facebook-ers suggests it might be happening soon.

Here’s what Facebook’s dark mode will look like on the app:

And here’s what dark mode will look like on the Facebook site:

It’s as you’d expect really, with dark mode replacing the traditional white and blue Facebook colour scheme with a black and grey one. A perfect mirror of dark mode for Facebook Messenger.

Here’s what Facebook said when it officially launched dark mode for Messenger:

“One of the most highly anticipated features from the launch of Messenger 4, dark mode is a sleek new look that goes easy on the eyes by switching the background from white to black. “Messenger’s dark mode provides lower brightness while maintaining contrast and vibrancy. Dark mode cuts down the glare from your phone for use in low light situations, so you can use the Messenger features you love no matter when or where you are.”

The colour scheme is far friendlier on the eyes, and once it rolls out Facebook users will have no excuse for not scrolling and tapping away on the app well into the early hours of the morning, just like Mark Zuckerberg wants.

But when will it roll out? Dark mode for Facebook Messenger launched earlier this year, as did dark mode for Instagram.

However, Facebook has been taking its sweet time bringing the feature to its other apps − Facebook and WhatsApp.

As Android Police reports, the first time dark mode was spotted on the Facebook app was several months ago, and this recent flurry of reports suggests that Facebook is still testing the feature, but expanding the test to more and more users.

Dark mode for WhatsApp was also teased recently, but which app do we think will receive the feature first? Let us know on Twitter using the handle @TrustedReviews.

