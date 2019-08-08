The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G is currently available for pre-order — but here’s why you can’t get your hands on the standard Galaxy Note 10 5G.

Samsung has released a 5G version of the Galaxy Note 10 — but it will remain exclusive to South Korea, and will not be released in the UK or the USA. It might be frustrating news, but it’s not all that surprising since 5G connectivity still tends to be reserved only to the highest-spec phones on the market.

Fortunately, you’ll still be able to buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G internationally, although it will retail for an eye-watering starting price of £1099 ($1299).

The market for 5G phones is still young, but there is by now a good selection to choose from if you want to experienced that fastest mobile data speeds. Samsung has previously released the impressive Galaxy S10 5G, which we tip to be one of the best 5G phones you can buy. Other options for your consideration include the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G, which has an enormous 7.2-inch display; the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, with an exceptional 90Hz screen refresh rate; the LG V50 ThinQ, which has an optional dual-screen attachment; and the more reasonably-priced Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G.

However, it’s worth thinking twice about whether you need a 5G phone just yet. We’re still some way from blanket 5G network coverage in the UK, and the handsets are prohibitively expensive for now. Non-5G variants of the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10 Plus are currently available for pre-order. In our hands-on review of the Galaxy Note 10, we have praise for the gorgeous display and attractive design in particular. But overall it doesn’t seem like a big step forward from the Galaxy S10, particularly with regard to the camera performance.

