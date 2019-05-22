Here’s how you can get The Sims 4 for free on PC right now

Electronic Arts has announced it is giving away The Sims 4 for free across PC and Mac.

Available via the publisher’s Origin client, players can now login and claim their free copy of The Sims 4, which will sit in your digital library forever. All you need to do is set up a free account here.

You have until May 28 to take advantage of this free offering, and obviously it’s only the base game with no additional content, of which there is an absurd amount.

First released in 2014, The Sims 4 initially received criticism for important missing features found in previous games. For example, you couldn’t even build swimming pools at launch.

Things have improved significantly in recent years, and have arguably been enhanced thanks to plentiful expansion packs adding pets, toddlers and other goodies. Honestly we just love hurling a bunch of celebrities into a house and watching them grow to hate each other.

Earning 3/5 stars in our original review, Michael Passingham expressed disappointment in missing features but still found the core experience to be fun and rewarding:

‘In some respects it feels like the Sims for beginners, stripping back the more complicated tools for more intuitive versions so that the game can really focus on the Sims themselves. The Sims themselves are in their prime, the best representation of human interaction that we’ve seen from the series so far.’

