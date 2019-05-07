We’ve long been expecting Google to roll out an official Dark Theme for Android, and the company has just given us a sneak peek at the much-requested feature.

It’s coming with the next generation of Google’s mobile operating system, Android Q… and isn’t it beautiful.

Google didn’t dedicate a whole lot of time to it during its I/O keynote, but said you’ll be able to activate it by turning on Battery Saver.

“Your OLED display is one of the most power-hungry components in your phone, so by lighting up less pixels, we’ll save you battery,” Google said.

This story is developing…