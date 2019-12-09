Here’s how Apple could squeeze bigger batteries into next year’s iPhones

The iPhone 11 series had very impressive battery life, and this could be set to get even better next year thanks to some cleverly rearranged circuitry.

According to MacRumors, the 2020 range of iPhones may have a battery protection unit that’s up to 50% smaller and thinner than the one found in previous iPhones. This would allow more space for a bigger battery, which may well be a necessity seeing as next year’s iPhones are strongly expected to run demanding 5G connectivity. Furthermore, the report claims that the same battery protection unit, manufactured by ITM, has already been supplied for the manufacture of the Samsung Galaxy S11.

Related: Best Phones

We were pleased by the durability of the batteries in the iPhone 11, which comfortably lasted a day even after heavy usage during testing. One thing we’re less pleased about is the lack of a fast charger supplied in the box, with a measly 5W unit remaining the default. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max made even bigger steps in the right direction, easily outperforming the battery life of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, and also packing an 18W charger instead (which is by no means market-leading, but is at least an improvement). Current rumours suggest that upcoming iPhones may ditch the Lightning port altogether in favour of wireless charging.

Related: Best iPhones

We’d come across a few rumours about the battery of the Samsung Galaxy S11 as well, before this latest news. According to what we’ve heard so far, even the smallest model in the range will pack a 4000mAh battery, while the top-spec variant is set to house a 5000mAh capacity cell. This would represent a significant leap forward, bearing in mind that the Samsung Galaxy S10e had just a 3100mAh battery. Specification alone don’t tell you the whole story, so remember to wait for our full reviews to see how these devices stand up to real-world usage.

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…