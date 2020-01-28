Here’s all the freebies coming to Xbox Games with Gold this February

Microsoft has announced all of the free titles coming as part of Xbox Games with Gold this February, and it’s an odd mixture of titles debuting this month.

First up is TT: Isle of Man – a motorcycle sim which will be free to subscribers for the entirety of next month. This will be followed shortly by Focus Home Interactive’s Call of Cthulhu, a first-person survival horror experience based on H.P. Lovecraft’s iconic writings.

Backwards compatibility always gets some representation as part of Games with Gold, and this coming month is no different thanks to the addition of Fable Heroes and Star Wars Battlefront.

Related: Upcoming Xbox One Games

And no, we aren’t talking about the relatively recent reboot of Star Wars Battlefront by DICE and Electronic Arts. This is the original experience for Xbox which was developed by Pandemic Studios way back in 2004. It’s aged surprisingly well and has a dedicated fanbase, so here’s hoping its presence on Games with Gold will be met with a positive reception.

Call of Cthulhu earned 3.5/5 in our review, and managed to be a surprisingly solid adaptation of its source material. “There’s stuff going on here that’s far from perfect, but that could be fantastic with a bit more care and polish,” reads our verdict, which praises the dark world and foreboding atmosphere.

As is always the case with Xbox Games with Gold, all of these titles will remain in your digital library forever once redeemed, although you will require an active Xbox Live Gold membership to launch and play them.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…