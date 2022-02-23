Here are the PlayStation Plus games coming in March

Sony has announced the games coming to PlayStation Plus in March.

Ark: Survival Evolved, Team Sonic Racing, Ghostrunner and Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will all be free to download for PS Plus subscribers.

These new titles will be coming in on 1 March, and will be available to download until 31 March.

We’re almost at the end of the shortest month of the year, so you will want to make sure that you’ve downloaded the last batch of games before the new group comes in.

In case you can’t remember, you still have a few more days to download EA Sports UFC 4, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure and Planet Coaster Console Edition.

Otherwise, if you want a breakdown of all the upcoming new games, check them out below:

Ark: Survival Evolved (PS4)

Ark: Survival Evolved is, unsurprisingly, a survival game where you can fight and tame dinosaurs. You wake up on a mysterious island and need to quickly figure out how you can survive this hostile environment.

You can craft items and harvest resources to keep you alive; create a safe and warm shelter, or new equipment that can be used to take down the leviathan dinosaurs that roam freely.

You also have the choice of teaming up with other players or go rouge and fight like it’s every man for themself.

Team Sonic Racing (PS4)

Take the role of the fastest hedgehog on earth as he gets behind the wheel in Team Sonic Racing. This competitive, arcade-style racer is the perfect title for anyone looking to battle their friends in multiplayer mode, with various power-ups and boosts to keep each race interesting.

You can pick from one of many famous Sonic faces, including the blue hedgehog himself, with the ability to unlock game-changing customisation options to suit your preferred racing style.

Ghostrunner (PS5)

Ghostrunner is the perfect chance to take the streets and show off your parkour feats, as you can wield a blade and run amuck in the megastructure tower city in this fast-paced first-person adventure.

Dodge bullets with your superhuman skills and slice your enemies clean in half with a monomolecular katana, with the one-hit one-kill mechanics bringing out some of the most fun and intense gameplay out there.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends (PS4 and PS5)

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is a standalone multiplayer experience that focuses on Japanese mythology and folklore, with unique classes such as Hunter, Ronin, Assassin and Samurai to choose from.

Invite friends and fight side-by-side in four different game modes, and pair up to complete story missions that will uncover more of the mysterious lore. It’s worth noting that this isn’t the full-length open-world RPG, but just the multiplayer experience instead.