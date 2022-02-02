 large image

Here are the games coming to Xbox Game Pass in February

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

We’re now two months into 2022, which means that not only have we settled into the new year, but there is a brand new set of games being added to the Xbox Game Pass subscription platform.

Xbox has revealed the new titles that will be coming this month, and it seems like a pretty strong line-up is on the way.

You can look forward to 10 games, with some titles dropping tomorrow and some coming in a few weeks, so you’ll be on the edge of your seat all month long.

To highlight some titles that you can access on day one; CrossfireX will be coming to the Xbox consoles on 10 February as the third instalment in the series.

Developed in partnership with Remedy Entertainment, you’ll take control of the Global Risk unit as they traverse through enemy territory in an attempt to save your captured teammates.

Another game that will be coming to Game Pass on day one is Infernax, which follows the adventures of a great knight that returns to his homeland to find it’s riddled with unholy magic.

You will face ruthless creatures and monsters throughout your journey in an effort to destroy the source of corruption. You can check out Infernax on 14 February on console, cloud and PC.

Check out the other eight games that are coming to Xbox Game Pass this month:

  • Contrast (Console and Cloud) – 3 February
  • Dreamscaper (Console, Cloud and PC) – 3 February
  • Telling Lies (Console, Cloud and PC) – 3 February
  • Besidge game preview (Console, Cloud and PC) – 10 February
  • Edge of Eternity (Console, Cloud or PC) – 10 Feburary
  • Skul: The Hero Slayer (Console, Cloud and PC) – 10 February
  • The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom (Console, Cloud and PC) – 10 February
  • Ark: Ultimate Surviour Edition (Console, Cloud, PC) – 14 February

Alongside these new additions, there will be game updates/DLC’s coming to Grounded and Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for more updates on Xbox Game Pass.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

