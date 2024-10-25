Helen Mirren is obsessed with tech Kurt Cobain didn’t live to see

Dame Helen Mirren, the legendary British actress who’s as good as Americans think Meryl Streep is, seems to be pre-occupied with modern technology the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain missed out on.

In an interview with London’s Evening Standard, The Queen star spoke about the magic of GPS, which became part of our everyday lives long after the tragic 1994 passing of Cobain.

She said: “I always say, it’s so sad that Kurt Cobain died when he did, because he never got to see GPS. It’s the most wonderful thing, my little blue spot walking down the street. I just find it completely magical and unbelievable.”

Mirren goes on to say that she was glad to grow up in a world where human communication wasn’t so tech focused.

“And I feel so grateful that I lived in a world without technology for quite some time. I knew a world without technology in a deep and full sense… Human connection was a very different thing back then.”

However, it’s not the first time she’s invoked Cobain when expressing wonder about the technological advancements we’ve become accustomed to since the 1990s.

As Variety points out, a decade ago she told Oprah Winfrey: “Look at Kurt Cobain — he hardly even saw a computer! The digital stuff that’s going on is so exciting. I’m just so curious about what happens next.”

The following year, she told Cosmo that: “I was thinking about Kurt Cobain the other day and he died without knowing the internet, and I’m totally blown away by that.”

Then in 2016, she added: “If I’d died at 27, the age that Kurt Cobaina died in 1994, I’d never have even known there was an internet! Incredible things are happening all the time and I can’t wait to see what comes next.”

We’re sorry Kurt wasn’t around for the internet too, Dame Helen. We’re sorry he’s not around now.