Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Helen Mirren is obsessed with tech Kurt Cobain didn’t live to see

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Dame Helen Mirren, the legendary British actress who’s as good as Americans think Meryl Streep is, seems to be pre-occupied with modern technology the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain missed out on.

In an interview with London’s Evening Standard, The Queen star spoke about the magic of GPS, which became part of our everyday lives long after the tragic 1994 passing of Cobain.

She said: “I always say, it’s so sad that Kurt Cobain died when he did, because he never got to see GPS. It’s the most wonderful thing, my little blue spot walking down the street. I just find it completely magical and unbelievable.”

PS5 console (disc) and Black Ops 6 for £474

PS5 console (disc) and Black Ops 6 for £474

Very is offering a new PS5 Slim disc edition and Call of Duty Black Ops 6 for £474, meaning you’re getting the game for next to nowt.

  • Very
  • Save £55
  • Now £474
View Deal

Mirren goes on to say that she was glad to grow up in a world where human communication wasn’t so tech focused.

“And I feel so grateful that I lived in a world without technology for quite some time. I knew a world without technology in a deep and full sense… Human connection was a very different thing back then.”

However, it’s not the first time she’s invoked Cobain when expressing wonder about the technological advancements we’ve become accustomed to since the 1990s.

As Variety points out, a decade ago she told Oprah Winfrey: “Look at Kurt Cobain — he hardly even saw a computer! The digital stuff that’s going on is so exciting. I’m just so curious about what happens next.”

The following year, she told Cosmo that: “I was thinking about Kurt Cobain the other day and he died without knowing the internet, and I’m totally blown away by that.”

Then in 2016, she added: “If I’d died at 27, the age that Kurt Cobaina died in 1994, I’d never have even known there was an internet! Incredible things are happening all the time and I can’t wait to see what comes next.”

We’re sorry Kurt wasn’t around for the internet too, Dame Helen. We’re sorry he’s not around now.

You might like…

Apple testing health app to give unhealthy eaters a wake-up call – report

Apple testing health app to give unhealthy eaters a wake-up call – report

Chris Smith 54 mins ago
Galaxy Watch owners finally have the update they’ve waited months for

Galaxy Watch owners finally have the update they’ve waited months for

Chris Smith 1 hour ago
Introducing Price Point – Trusted Reviews’ US-centric deals newsletter

Introducing Price Point – Trusted Reviews’ US-centric deals newsletter

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
New Pixel casting trick sounds so cool, it’s a shame so few can use it

New Pixel casting trick sounds so cool, it’s a shame so few can use it

Chris Smith 23 hours ago
Apple pledges big week of Mac news from Monday: Here’s what to expect

Apple pledges big week of Mac news from Monday: Here’s what to expect

Chris Smith 1 day ago
OnePlus 13 spills all its secrets in leaked unboxing video

OnePlus 13 spills all its secrets in leaked unboxing video

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words