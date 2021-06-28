Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Heineken has built a robot beer cooler that follows you around with fresh cans

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Beer giant Heineken has revealed a new robotic mobile ice cooler that’ll ensure you always have a fresh can of ice cold beer within arm’s reach.

The rather frivolous Heineken BOT can follow around its owner, loaded to the brim with a 12 pack of your favourite tipple (it doesn’t have to be Heineken, thankfully) and the requisite ice to keep the summer heat at bay.

The Beer Outdoor Transporter (BOT) will save you the hassle of lugging a cooler down to the park or the pool side. Instead, you can just stroll along with the cold ones trailing obediently behind you.

According to Heineken, it’s got a “charming AI personality” like Wall-E, that’s able to seek out parched summer revellers to check on their thirst level. It’s not clear how the bot works, but it’s likely able to keep tabs on a single target and match their movements.

The BOT doesn’t look too dissimilar from the ‘last mile’ food delivery robots we’ve seen trialled on UK streets in the last couple of years, but it’s not clear who has made the branded BOT for Heineken.

Xbox Cloud Gaming brings Series X power to iPhone and iPad

Xbox Cloud Gaming brings Series X power to iPhone and iPad

Chris Smith 19 mins ago
YouTube TV adds 4K, Dolby 5.1 and offline downloads in massive feature drop

YouTube TV adds 4K, Dolby 5.1 and offline downloads in massive feature drop

Chris Smith 1 hour ago
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 skips MWC 2021, confirmed for later this summer

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 skips MWC 2021, confirmed for later this summer

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
Samsung One UI Watch Features: Best software tools for Wear OS Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung One UI Watch Features: Best software tools for Wear OS Galaxy Watch 4

Chris Smith 3 hours ago
Netflix offline downloads just got even handier – here’s how

Netflix offline downloads just got even handier – here’s how

Chris Smith 3 hours ago
MWC 2021: Lenovo announces multiple new tablets – here’s what you need to know

MWC 2021: Lenovo announces multiple new tablets – here’s what you need to know

Ryan Jones 6 hours ago

It’s doesn’t look like Heineken is going to make them available for sale, as they’d likely cost a pretty penny, but it is offering folks the chance to win one from July 1st.

Yes, it’s gimmicky. No, there’s isn’t really a justification for buying one. But does it sound like a fun party piece if you’ve got cash to burn or are particularly lucky in competitions? You betcha. Right now the competition appears to be the only way to get your hands on one, but Heineken may start selling these mobile bars at some point if the demand is high enough.

You can throw your name in the hat from July 1 here.

Where does this one rank in terms of all-time tech gimmicks? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.