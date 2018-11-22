The heat is on with this limited Tado Smart Thermostat Black Friday Deal

The Tado Smart Thermostat is one of our favourite smart heating devices and for a limited time, you can buy it for just £129 – a saving of £70.99. Ending at midnight on the 22 November 2018, you need to be quick to get this deal. Looking for something else, check out our Amazon Black Friday deals.
With its smart geolocation, the Tado Smart Thermostat can save you money by turning your heating off when you go out. You can save more money with the learning feature, which learns how your home heats up and can switch off your boiler early to prevent temperature overshooting your setpoint.
One of our favourite smart thermostats and a model that can be expanded with smart radiator valves is available at a special price for a limited time.
As good as the basic thermostat is, one of the key things about the system is that it can be expanded with the addition of Smart Radiator Valves. Replacing existing TRVs on your radiators, the Smart Radiator Valves let you control the temperature in individual rooms.
By setting individual temperatures and schedules for each room, you can boost your energy savings further, while maintaining the perfect temperature in every room in your home.
Control is through the smart and well-designed app, but you can also use the Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa to control your devices with your voice. This is also one of the few smart heating systems to integrate with Apple HomeKit, giving you a single app on your iPhone, iPad or Mac to control all of your compatible smart devices.
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.