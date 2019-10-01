Head of PlayStation Shawn Layden is leaving Sony ahead of PS5 launch

PlayStation has announced that Shawn Layden, long-running Head of Worldwide Studios, will be leaving the company after 32 years.

The announcement was made in a rather unorthodox way, unveiled with nothing more than a tweet from the company’s official account. In the past, such major shifts in the PlayStation landscape have been made with a press release at minimum.

Shawn Layden has been with Sony for a staggering 32 years, having taken the place of Andrew House a few short years ago. Since then, the company has produced exclusives including Days Gone, God of War and others. In some ways, the PlayStation brand has never been stronger. You can find the official statement below:

“It is with great emotion that we announce that Worldwide Studios Chairman Shawn Layden will be departing SIE. His visionary leadership will be greatly missed. We wish him success in future endeavours and are deeply grateful for his years of service. Thanks for everything, Shawn!”

Layden departs ahead of the long-awaited release of Kojima Production’s Death Stranding, a release which still remains a mystery to many. Fingers crossed it’s worth the wait. At the time of writing, it’s unclear who will replace Layden’s role at the company.

Outside of the business world, fans know Shawn Layden as the face who appears on stage at E3 press conferences to address the audience and unveil the latest trailers and announcements. It’ll be strange seeing him gone, especially with the PS5 launch coming next year, a major event in the company’s calendar.

He’ll also be absent for the release of some massive blockbusters he’s presumably worked until his sudden departure. This includes Ghosts of Tsushima and The Last of Us Part 2, the latter of which received its long-awaited release date last week.

