HBO offers reprieve to older Apple TV boxes, but not for long

HBO has offered a temporary reprieve to owners of some Apple TV set-top boxes after announcing it was ending support for older models.

Earlier this week, the US pay TV giant announced it would no longer offer the HBO Go and HBO Now streaming services on the 2nd and 3rd generation Apple TV models, which were released in 2010 and 2012 respectively.

The network behind Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, Sex And The City and countless other classic series didn’t give Apple TV owners much time to respond either, revealing the apps would disappear on April 30.

Now, after much outcry, HBO has pushed back the removal of the apps, pledging to support HBO Now for a couple more weeks, until May 15, while HBO Go will be around for “a few additional months.”

For those who can’t live without their HBO fix, the company’s temporary extension might see them through the lockdowns, or at least give them more time to upgrade their streaming devices.

HBO has already suggested the following alternatives, including AirPlay and Chromecast mirroring, in a support document on its website:

– Stream HBO GO using another streaming player or a game console. For a list of supported devices, see Supported devices.

– Use AirPlay to stream HBO GO to your Apple TV.

– Use an HDMI cable to connect your phone, tablet, or computer to your TV.

– Use Chromecast to cast HBO GO from your phone, tablet, or computer to your TV.

An HBO spokesperson told Engadget the ending of support was “business-as-usual device deprecation that was planned several months ago.” It added: “We are always working with distribution partners to add new devices and retire devices when needed to make sure we’re providing the best streaming experience possible.”

The news comes just HBO unlocked 500 hours of premium content from its vast archives in order to entertain folks stuck at home for the foreseeable future.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …