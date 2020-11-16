HBO Max finally coming to Fire TV devices, but the Roku wait goes on

Amazon and HBO have confirmed the HBO Max app for Fire TV devices and Fire tablets will launch on November 17. That’s tomorrow, for those keeping score at home.

In a major boost for the fledgling US streaming service, which includes the full repertoire of HBO shows and movies and TV shows, it’ll now be available on the vastly popular range of smart TV devices.

The agreement between the parties comes around six months after the service launched in the United States and naturally includes support for the Alexa voice assistant. Viewers will be able to say “Alexa, find Game of Thrones” or “Alexa, play The Undoing”.

As well as HBO shows, the service brings the best of Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies. That means the likes of Friends, Rick & Morty and South Park sit among the big hitting shows.

There’s also a bunch of new Max Originals such as The Flight Attendant starring Kaley Cuoco, Superintelligence with Melissa McCarthy and the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion.

Those who currently subscribe to HBO via Amazon will be able to log into the new HBO Max app using their existing credentials. Others will be able to sign up directly within the app. Those who log into the app through their current TV provider will be able to do so here too.

Now Amazon Fire TV app ticks another of the major streaming devices off the list. However, there’s still a big one to come. Roku is yet to offer a HBO Max app for its range of set-top boxes, streaming sticks and RokuOS smart TVs.

