HBO Max launched in the US on May 27, and its formidable library of content instantly makes it a true rival to Netflix and Disney Plus. The HBO Max content list includes the huge hitters Westworld, Big Little Lies, Game of Thrones, Sex and the City, Veep, The Wire, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Insecure, Succession, Watchmen, Barry, Euphoria, The Jinx, and, of course, The Sopranos.

We’ve listed all of the shows and films that are either already available on HBO Max, or are confirmed to be coming to the streaming service in the next few weeks and beyond. If you’re a fan of long lists, great. The rest of you might find JustWatch’s HBO Max page a little more engaging.

HBO Max Originals available at launch

Craftopia (HBO Max Original – Non-fiction Series)

Full series available at launch (8 episodes)

Full series available at launch (8 episodes) Looney Tunes Cartoons (HBO Max Original – Animated Series)

Full series available at launch (10 episodes)

Full series available at launch (10 episodes) The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo (HBO Max Original – Talk Show)

3 episodes available at launch, new episodes to debut weekly for 10 weeks

3 episodes available at launch, new episodes to debut weekly for 10 weeks Legendary (HBO Max Original – Non-fiction Series)

2 episodes available at launch, new episodes to debut weekly for 7 weeks

2 episodes available at launch, new episodes to debut weekly for 7 weeks Love Life (HBO Max Original – Comedy Anthology Series)

3 episodes available at launch, new episodes to debut weekly for 7 weeks

3 episodes available at launch, new episodes to debut weekly for 7 weeks On the Record (HBO Max Original – Documentary Film)

Film available at launch

TV shows and films acquired for HBO Max (and currently available)

13 Going on 30 (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

1968 (Max Acquired – Documentary Series)

2001: A Space Odyssey (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

9/11: Fifteen Years Later (Max Acquired – Documentary Series)

Adam Ruins Everything (Max Acquired – Unscripted Series)

Adventure Time (Max Acquired – Animated Series)

Alien

The Alienist (Max Acquired – Drama Series)

American Dynasties: The Kennedys (Max Acquired – Documentary Series)

American Pie

American Style (Max Acquired – Documentary Series)

An American in Paris (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

Anastasia

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown (Max Acquired – Documentary Series)

Aqua Teen Hunger Force (Max Acquired – Animated Series)

At Home with Amy Sedaris (Max Acquired – Comedy Series)

Austin Powers (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

The Bachelor (Max Acquired – Unscripted Series)

The Bachelorette (Max Acquired – Unscripted Series)

Babe

Batwoman (Max Acquired – Drama Series)

The Big Bang Theory (Max Acquired – Comedy Series)

Blood Diamond (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

The Bodyguard (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

The Boondocks (Max Acquired – Animated Series)

Braveheart (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

The Bush Years: Family. Duty. Power. (Max Acquired – Documentary Series)

The Carbonaro Effect (Max Acquired – Unscripted Series)

Casablanca (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

Chariots of Fire (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

Chasing Life with Sanjay Gupta (Max Acquired – Anthology Series)

Christiane Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World (Max Acquired – Documentary Series)

Citizen Kane (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

The Closer (Max Acquired – Drama Series)

CNN Decade Series (The 2000s, The Nineties, etc.) (Max Acquired – Documentary Series)

Conan Travel Specials (Max Acquired – Documentary Series)

The Color Purple (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

The Conjuring (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

Crimes of the Century (CNN) (Max Acquired – Documentary Series)

Dangerous Liaisons (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

The Dark Knight (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

DC Films – All live action movies from the past decade (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

The Departed (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

Dexter’s Laboratory (Max Acquired – Animated Series)

Die Hard

Doctor Who (Max Acquired – Drama Series)

Doom Patrol (Max Acquired – Drama Series)

Ellen’s Game of Games (Max Acquired – Unscripted Series)

The End: Inside The Last Days of the Obama White House (Max Acquired – Documentary Series)

Falling Skies (Max Acquired – Drama Series)

Finding Jesus: Faith. Fact. Forgery. (Max Acquired – Documentary Series)

The Flintstones (Max Acquired – Anthology Series)

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (Max Acquired – Comedy Series)

Friday the 13th (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

Friends (Max Acquired – Comedy Series)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (Max Acquired – Unscripted Series)

Ghosts (Max Acquired – Comedy Series)

Godzilla (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

Gone With the Wind (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

Gossip Girl (Max Acquired – Drama Series)

Gremlins (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

Gremlins 2: The New Batch (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

Hairspray (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

Happily Ever Avatar (Max Acquired – Series)

Happy Feet (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

A Hard Day’s Night (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

The History of Comedy (CNN) (Max Acquired – Documentary Series)

The Hobbit Trilogy (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

Home (Max Acquired – Series)

In Bruges

The Indian in the Cupboard

The Iron Giant (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

The Honourable Woman (Max Acquired – Drama Series)

Impractical Jokers (Max Acquired – Unscripted Series)

Independent (Max Acquired)

Jaws

The Jetsons (Max Acquired – Animated Series)

Kill Bill Volumes 1 & 2 (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

The Land Before Time

The Last Samurai (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice (CNN) (Max Acquired – Documentary Series)

Lipstick Empire (Max Acquired)

Little Big Shots (Max Acquired – Unscripted Series)

Looney Tunes (Max Acquired – Animated Series)

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

Luther (Max Acquired – Series)

Magic Mike (Max Acquired – Feature Film) Premieres June 1, 2020

Mad TV (Max Acquired – Unscripted Series)

March of the Penguins (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

The Matrix Trilogy (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

Million Dollar Baby (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

Miracle Workers (Max Acquired – Comedy Series)

Miss Congeniality (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

Mona Lisa Smile (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

Monsters vs Aliens (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

Moulin Rouge!

A Nightmare on Elm Street (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

North By Northwest (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

Ocean’s Eleven (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

The O.C. (Max Acquired – Drama Series)

The Office (British version) (Max Acquired – Comedy Series)

Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History (Max Acquired – Anthology Series)

The Powerpuff Girls (Max Acquired – Animated Series)

Pretty Little Liars (Max Acquired – Drama Series)

Pride and Prejudice (Max Acquired – Drama Series)

Primal (Max Acquired – Animated Series)

Race for the White House (Max Acquired – Documentary Series)

Rebel Without a Cause (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

The Redemption Project (Max Acquired – Documentary Series)

Rick & Morty (Max Acquired – Animated Series)

The Right Stuff (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

Risky Business (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

Rizzoli & Isles (Max Acquired – Drama Series)

Robot Chicken (Max Acquired – Animated Series)

Samurai Jack (Max Acquired – Animated Series)

Scooby-Doo (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

Sesame Street (Max Acquired – Animated Series)

The Shawshank Redemption (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

The Shining (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

Singin’ in the Rain (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

The Sisterhood of Travelling Pants (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

The Smurfs (Max Acquired – Animated Series)

Snatchers (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

South Park (Max Acquired – Animated Series)

Space Jam (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

Spirited Away and the entire Ghibli Film Collection (Max Acquired – Animated Series)

Stath Lets Flats (Max Acquired – Comedy Series)

Steven Universe (Max Acquired – Animated Series)

Teen Witch

This Is Life with Lisa Ling

Top Gear (Max Acquired – Series)

Torchwood (Max Acquired – Series)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

Tricky Dick (Max Acquired – Documentary Series)

Trigonometry (Max Acquired – Drama Series)

United Shades of America with Kamau Bell (CNN) (Max Acquired – Documentary Series)

Watchmen (Max Acquired – Drama Series)

We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World (Max Acquired – Documentary Series)

The West Wing (Max Acquired – Drama Series)

When Harry Met Sally (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Max Acquired – Unscripted Series)

The Windsors (Max Acquired – Documentary Series)

The Wizard of Oz (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

The Wonder List with Bill Weir (Max Acquired – Documentary Series)

Wonder Woman (Max Acquired – Feature Film)

Anime acquired for HBO Max (and currently available)

91 Days

Berserk

Bungo Stray Dogs

Death Note

ERASED

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Hunter x Hunter

In/Spectre

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress

Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken

Kill la Kill

Kiznaiver

KONOSUBA – God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!

Re: ZERO – Starting Life in Another World (Director’s Cut)

Rokka – Braves of the Six Flowers

Rurouni Kenshin

Schwarzes Marken

The Testament of Sister New Devil

Your Lie in April

HBO Max Originals coming this summer

Esme & Roy (HBO Max Original – Animated Series)

Release date: June 25, 2020

Release date: June 25, 2020 The Fungies! (HBO Max Original – Comedy Anthology Series)

Release date: Summer 2020

Release date: Summer 2020 Karma (HBO Max Original – Kids’ Competition Series)

Release date: June 18, 2020

Release date: June 18, 2020 Tig N’ Seek (HBO Max Original – Animated Series)

Release date: Summer 2020

Release date: Summer 2020 Doom Patrol (HBO Max Original – Drama Series)

Release date: June 25, 2020

Release date: June 25, 2020 Expecting Amy (HBO Max Original – Documentary Film)

Release date: Summer 2020

Release date: Summer 2020 The House of Ho (HBO Max Original – Non-Fiction Series)

Release date: Summer 2020

Release date: Summer 2020 Search Party (HBO Max Original – Comedy Series)

Release date: June 25, 2020

Release date: June 25, 2020 I May Destroy You (HBO Max Original)

Release date: June 7, 2020

Release date: June 7, 2020 Perry Mason (HBO Max original)

Release date: June 21, 2020

Release date: June 21, 2020 I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (HBO Max original)

Release date: June 28, 2020

Release date: June 28, 2020 Room 104 (HBO Max original)

Release date: July 24, 2020

Release date: July 24, 2020 Lovecraft Country (HBO Max original)

Release: August, 2020

HBO Max Originals coming this autumn

The Monster at the End of this Story (HBO Max Original – Animation Special)

Release: Autumn 2020

Release: Autumn 2020 Sesame Street (HBO Max Original – Kids Live Action Series)

Release: Autumn 2020

Release: Autumn 2020 Unpregnant (HBO Max Original – Feature Film)

Release: Autumn 2020

Release: Autumn 2020 Equal (HBO Max Original – Limited Documentary Series)

Release: Autumn 2020

Release: Autumn 2020 The Event (HBO Max Original – Unscripted Documentary Series)

Release: Autumn 2020

Release: Autumn 2020 The Flight Attendant (HBO Max Original – Thriller Series)

Release: Autumn 2020

Release: Autumn 2020 Friends Reunion Special (HBO Max Original – Unscripted Special)

Release: Autumn 2020

Release: Autumn 2020 Full Bloom (HBO Max Original – Competition Series)

Release: Autumn 2020

Release: Autumn 2020 Hot Dog (HBO Max Original – Comedy Competition Series)

Release: Autumn 2020

Release: Autumn 2020 Let Them All Talk (HBO Max Original – Feature Film)

Release: Autumn 2020

Release: Autumn 2020 Raised by Wolves (HBO Max Original – Sci-Fi Series)

Release: Autumn 2020

Release: Autumn 2020 Stand Up Comedy Specials – John Early (HBO Max Original – Comedy Special)

Release: Autumn 2020

Release: Autumn 2020 Superintelligence (HBO Max Original – Feature Film)

Release: Autumn 2020

Release: Autumn 2020 White House Farm (HBO Max Original – True Crime Drama Series)

Release: Autumn 2020

More upcoming HBO Max Originals

Adventure Time: BMO (HBO Max Original – Kid’s Special)

Release date: June 25, 2020

Release date: June 25, 2020 Adventure Time: Obsidian (HBO Max Original – Kid’s Special)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming Adventure Time: Wizard City (HBO Max Original – Kid’s Special)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming Adventure Time: Together Again (HBO Max Original – Kid’s Special)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming Aquaman: King of Atlantis (HBO Max Original – Animated Series)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming Don’t Let the Pigeon do Storytime! (HBO Max Original – Live Action Family Special)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai (HBO Max Original – Animated Series)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming Jellystone (HBO Max Original – Animated Series)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming Little Ellen (HBO Max Original – Animated Series)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming Mecha Builders (HBO Max Original – Animated Series)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming 15 Minutes of Shame (HBO Max Original – Documentary Film)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming Brad & Gary Go To… (HBO Max Original – Non-fiction Series)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming College Girls (HBO Max Original – Comedy Series)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming DC Super Hero High (HBO Max Original – Comedy Series)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming Generation Hustle (HBO Max Original – Documentary Series)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming Gossip Girl (HBO Max Original – Drama Series)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming Grease: Rydell High (HBO Max Original – Musical Series)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming Green Lantern (HBO Max Original – Action Drama Series)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming Strange Adventures (HBO Max Original – Drama Series)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming Tooned Out (HBO Max Original – Comedy Series)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming 12 Dates of Christmas (HBO Max Original – Unscripted Series)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming Americanah (HBO Max Original – Drama Series)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming The Big Shot With Bethenny (HBO Max Original – Unscripted Series)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming Birth, Wedding, Funeral (HBO Max Original – Documentary Series)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming Bobbie Sue (HBO Max Original – Feature Film)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming The Boondocks (HBO Max Original – Animated Series)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming Bourdain (HBO Max Original – Documentary Film)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming Boys (HBO Max Original – Period Drama)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming Charm City Kings (HBO Max Original – Feature Film)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming Circe (HBO Max Original – Drama Series)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming Crime Farm (HBO Max Original – Drama Series)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming Dune: The Sisterhood (HBO Max Original – Drama Series)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming Duster (HBO Max Original – Drama Series)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming Ellen’s Home Design Challenge (HBO Max Original – Competition Series)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming First Date Hotel (HBO Max Original – Unscripted Series)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming Gen:Lock (HBO Max Original – Animated Series)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming Generation (HBO Max Original – Dramedy Series)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming The Greatest Space (HBO Max Original – Non-Fiction Series)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming Heaven’s Gate (HBO Max Original – Limited Documentary Series)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming Justice League Dark (HBO Max Original – Series)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming Overlook (HBO Max Original – Horror-Thriller Series)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming Persona (HBO Max Original – Documentary Film)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming The Prince (HBO Max Original – Animated Series)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming Rap Sh*t (HBO Max Original – Comedy Series)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming Santa Inc. (HBO Max Original – Animated Comedy Series)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming The Scoop (HBO Max Original – Documentary Film)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming Stand-up Comedy Special – Tracy Morgan (HBO Max Original – Comedy Special)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming Stand-up Comedy Special – Rose Matafeo (HBO Max Original – Comedy Special)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming Stand-up Comedy Special – Ahir Shah (HBO Max Original – Comedy Special)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming Stand-up Specials Presented by Conan O’Brien (HBO Max Original – Comedy Special)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming Starstruck (HBO Max Original – Comedy Series)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming Station Eleven (HBO Max Original – Drama Series)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming Tokyo Vice (HBO Max Original – Drama Series)

Release: Upcoming

Release: Upcoming The Uninhabitable Earth (HBO Max Original – Anthology Series)

Release: Upcoming

