Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is the new game from the creators of Pokemon GO

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Niantic have released the first trailer for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

The upcoming AR experience will launch for iOS and Android devices in 2019, and will seemingly be inspired by the success of Pokemon GO.

Wizards Unite will be developed as part of Portkey Games, a new games label dedicated to delivering gaming experiences set inside the Wizarding World.

The debut trailer, which you can watch below, doesn’t feature any gameplay, but does hint at a few concepts that may surface in Wizards Unite.

A girl can be seen taking hold of a Snitch, an object used in Harry Potter’s Quidditch, so this might be an obtainable in-game item.

In addition, she can be seen tagging a wall with a poster that reads “The Wizarding World is at risk of exposure and we need your help.”

We imagine this refers to players of the game, who might need to team up with other real-world wizards in a similar manner to Pokemon GO’s raids.

Also, perhaps tagging the environment with posters and other wizarding objects will play a part in the game itself, particularly if you’re taking part in some form of narrative.

Set to launch in 2019, you can now “enlist” for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite on this website, which will provide you notifications and news on the game’s release.

