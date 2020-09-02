Harry and Meghan are Netflix’s newest stars, but don’t expect a reality TV show

We’re sure, like us, the future endeavours of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have been keeping you awake at night. Well now, we can all finally get a good night’s sleep, safe in the knowledge the fleeing royals have signed on with Netflix as content producers.

The duo, who ceased life as working members of the British royal family earlier this year, have signed a multi-year deal with the streaming giant to make documentaries, films, scripted content and series aimed at kids.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have set up their own production company and are now living close to Los Angeles. They will use the new platform to make programming focused on furthering social causes close to their hearts.

“Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” the couple said in a statement reported by the New York Times. “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.” The pair add that the “unprecedented reach” provided by Netflix “will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.”

As you can imagine, Netflix is pretty chuffed with the acquisition, which will bring Harry and Meghan’s new content to 192 million global subscribers.

“We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere,” Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-CEO and chief content officer, said.

Netflix, of course, is no stranger to signing-up the biggest names from outside of the world of television and film, having penned a deal with former US President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama in 2018. There are a number of shows thought to be in production currently, with no firm release plans announced of yet.

The Duchess, of course, is no stranger to Hollywood, having forged an accomplished television career as an actress prior to her relationship and subsequent marriage to Harry.

