Harman’s Mark Levinson headphones are twice the price of AirPods Max

Harman has arrived at CES 2022 with a new pair of Mark Levinson headphones, bringing the high-end audiophile grade skills to the wireless realm for the first time.

If you’ve got a grand to spare on a pair of headphones, the No.5909 over-ear cans don’t half look bad either. The Samsung-owned company is promising the Mark Levinson No.5909 is the “perfect packable for inquisitive travellers and audiophiles”.

Mark Levinson, for those unfamiliar with its work, is renowned for its luxury amplifiers amplifiers, turntables, steaming systems and in-car audio systems. Harman says the No.5909 headphones are built by the same sound engineers. Naturally there’s support for Hi-Res Audio, with Harman saying the headphones meet the most stringent standards for the higher fidelity format.

Harman says listeners can enjoy reference quality sound, thanks to the 40mm Beryllium coated drivers that have been “acoustically optimized to the Harman Curve”. This is the “acoustic response curve that has achieved the highest subjective scoring in blind listening tests,” the company says.

There’s 34 hours of playback against from a single charge and a whopping 30 hours even with Adaptive Active Noise Cancelling turned-on. Six hours of playback can be nabbed from just 15 minutes on charge, for example, at the airport between flights.

Bluetooth 5.1 handles the connectivity, while there’s also support for LDAC, AAC, and aptXTM. It supports USB-C and 3.5mm audio, while there’s also adapters for 6.3mm and those weird airplane ports.

The design features a premium leather headband, replaceable leather cushions and an aluminium frame. There’s also a hard-shell travel case. They’re available Pearl Black, Ice Pewter and Radiant Red, available now for $999.99.