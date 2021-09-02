Harman Kardon’s Radiance speaker merges art and sound

Harman Kardon has announced the Radiance 2400, a wireless home audio system made up of two ultra-slim floor-standing speakers, subwoofer and a digital hub. Harman Kardon say the Radiance represents the “perfect blend of minimalist design, premium materials and stunning audio.”

The Radiance is the first consumer product to feature Harman’s patented Constant Beamwidth Technology. Developed for professional solutions, its integration aims to ensure every listener in a room receives the same experience via precisely tuned beam-forming components.

With 24 “precisely calibrated” 1.25-inch transducers in each of the Radiance speakers, Harman Kardon claim the system can deliver “superior sound coverage” from corner to corner.

The design of the speakers hasn’t been overlooked, with slender frames that reach up to 1.8m, with a width of 51mm and depth of 58mm. The lower section tapers off to create a champagne glass-shaped base where the wireless components and digital amplifiers are housed.

The amplifier – or Digital Loop Amplifier as Harman calls it – corrects errors and distortion anomalies to produce higher quality playback. The low frequency performance of the system is taken care of by the 200W wireless subwoofer that features a 10-inch driver.

With the digital hub, the Radiance 2400 can connect to a TV, game consoles and other AV devices, while wireless connectivity is unlocked through either Chromecast and AirPlay.

Control is performed through the multifunctional LCD touch screen or via the Bluetooth wireless remote, with the system offering more convenience in terms of its set-up with the wireless connection between the hub, speakers and subwoofer is ready out of the box.

Dave Rogers, President, HARMAN Lifestyle Division, said: “This landmark moment for our Harman Kardon brand sees the transfer of Harman Professional technologies to a consumer audio product, demonstrating the wealth of knowledge available to our product designers here at Harman. Central to all of our products is the user experience and we believe it is only worthwhile introducing new technologies if there is a tangible benefit for the end user. Through our Constant Beamwidth Technology implementation in Harman Kardon Radiance, we have created a flexible, multi-functional home audio system with an astonishing design.”

The Harman Kardon Radiance 2400 will be made available through selected dealers in October 2021 for £3999.