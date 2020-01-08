Harman Kardon promises ‘unmatched sophistication’ with its new speakers

Harman Kardon are expanding its Citation speaker series with a number of new additions it claims will offer unmatched levels of “sophistication”.

The Samsung subsidiary company revealed at CES earlier this week. New speakers have joined their ‘Citation’ family of products and include a soundbar, subwoofer, portable speaker and wireless charger.

The Citation 200 speaker – the portable addition to the family. It has a built-in rechargeable battery and boasts eight hours of playtime. The Citation Oasis is another, smaller addition. It has the ability to wirelessly charge your phone, as well as a built in alarm clock and music streaming capabilities.

The Citation Multibeam 700. It’s a compact soundbar with an LCD display and seven speaker drivers. Pair this up with other speakers from the Citation series, for example the new Citation Sub S, or the tower speakers, for a home cinema experience.

Meanwhile, the new Citation Sub S (subwoofer) offers “best-in-class bass” according to Harman Kardon.

The company said, in a press release: “The new additions continue to flaunt a level of unmatched sophistication, featuring the brand’s signature industrial design, accented with thoughtful elements. The dirt-repellent and flame-retardant wool fabric by Kvadrat, a European leader in acoustic textiles, covers the speakers, while new stylish colours add to the elegance.

“All new speakers in the Citation Series deliver a dynamic listening experience, with options to use individually as a standalone speaker or together, building a powerful 5.1-channel surround sound system.”

The speakers also come with built-in Google Assistant, making for an intuitive, user-friendly experience. This feature will allow owners to use voice commands to set alarms, pause and play music and execute a wide variety of other tasks.

The idea behind the Citation series is to allow users to assemble their ideal, multi-speaker home sound system. Whether your tailoring it towards a cinema experience for enjoying your favourite films, or simply having your music in every room of the house.

Of course, Harman Kardon aren’t alone in this market, with stiff competition from the likes of Bose, but these additions to their range certainly improve their offering overall.

