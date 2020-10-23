Harman Kardon Citation Amp offers HD streaming in a compact design

Harman Kardon has announced the launch of its Citation Amp, a device to enhance smart and home entertainment systems.

Harman Kardon’s latest invention can power a bookshelf, floor standing, in-wall or in-ceiling speakers, or combine with other Citation products to create a multi-channel wireless surround sound system.

Boasting 125 watts of Class D amplification per channel, a suite of connections that includes a HDMI ARC port, there’s also access to over 300 music streaming services via the Citation Amp’s support for Chromecast and AirPlay.

Other physical connections include a Sub Out, Line out, coaxial and optical inputs, Aux in, Ethernet and binding posts for connection to a speaker. The design is rather compact and discrete, aiming to “effortlessly blend into any environment” so it can be installed anywhere in the home. Operation of the Amp is via the packaged remote control.

It’s compatible with both the Control4 and Crestron home automation control systems for creating a smart home installation in your home. Of more interest for hi-fi fans is the inclusion of Harman Kardon’s Digital Loop amplification. It is able to correct the errors and distortion anomalies that occur in digital amplification to restore audio to the quality it was meant to be heard at.

The Citation Amp’s EQ settings can be adjusted to match either your environment or connected loudspeakers. The options available for customisation include Maximum Volume, Mono Summing and Variable Subwoofer Crossover.

The Harman Kardon Citation Amp will go on sale on the Hardon Kardon website in October for £549.

