Harman Kardon brings out immersive Atmos Citation MultiBeam 1100 soundbar

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Harman Kardon has joined the immersive audio fray with the announcement of the Citation MultiBeam 100 soundbar.

The MultiBeam 1100 conveniently features 11 drivers (hence the name), which include two upfiring height speakers for Dolby Atmos elevated sound, six racetrack drivers and three 1-inch tweeters.

The MultiBeam 1100 is the latest in a number of soundbars looking to produce an immersive soundscape from a single bar, joining the likes of Sony’s HT-A7000, the Sonos Arc and Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3. Priced at £799.99 / €999.00, it is more affordable than those options.

Harman Kardon Citation Multibeam 1100 product image

The Harman Kardon comes replete with a suite of smart features, with AirPlay, Alexa Multi-Room Music and Chromecast offering access to a reported 300 online music streaming services. Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity offers another means of playing music from the speaker, and in terms of physical ports there’s a HDMI input and eARC output, USB and optical connections, with the HDMI input able to passthrough HDR10 and Dolby Vision signals.

The Citation MultiBeam 1100 also comes with PureVoice technology, which aims to reproduce dialogue with crystal clear clarity at any volume. The bar can also be paired with a Harman Kardon’s Sub or Sub S subwoofers to add more bass and create up to a 5.1.2 channel system.

Available in Winter Gray or Classic finishes, the bar’s covering uses real-wool fabric from Danish fabric masters Kvadrat, which is both dirt-repellent and flame-retardant, although hopefully you won’t have to worry about your room catching fire to test that out.

Calibration of the sound is possible, tuning the sound and 3D effect whether the soundbar is lying flat on a surface or wall-mounted, creating a sweet spot for listeners to sound the Citation’s performance. An LCD touch display provides means of interacting with the bar or you can choose to edit settings with the remote.

With Dolby Atmos and the MultiBeam technology looking to create an expansive audio performance, the Citation MultiBeam 1100 soundbar is set to go on in May 2022 for the price of £799.99 / €999.00.

