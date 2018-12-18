This handy tool can tell if you were affected by Facebook’s latest privacy foul-up

Facebook has now released its promised tool that will let users see if they were one of the 6.8 million affected by a photo API bug that took place in September.

The bug meant that third party apps could access not just your photos on the timeline, but also access to their other photos, including those shared on Facebook’s marketplace, their Facebook stories and even their private photos that were uploaded to Facebook but users had either marked as private or chosen not to post.

Want to know if you’re one of the unlucky 6.8 million? You can just click through here and it’ll let you know if you were impacted by Facebook’s latest privacy SNAFU. Anecdotally, I’m not impacted and neither was anyone that went to the link over here at Trusted Towers.

Regardless, you could have been affected if you used one of what Facebook estimates to be as many as 1,500 apps built by 876 developers, primarily those who used Facebook Login on other sites, and also granted permission to let third-party apps access their photos. This breach happened between September 13th and September 25th of this year.

They’ve now fixed the issue, but Facebook has recommended logging into apps you might have given permission to access your photos, just to see what they have access to. They’ll also be working to get developers to purge any images they shouldn’t have had access to.

It’s another blow to the Mark Zuckerberg fronted juggernaut, which has seen the company rocked by several scandals, with the Cambridge Analytica disaster seeing the Zuck’ himself having to testify to Congress about how the company does business.

Whether you’re affected or not, one thing is for sure: this won’t be the last time Facebook screws up with our personal data.

Were you affected by the privacy slip up? Has this made you nervous about keeping a Facebook account? Let us know on Twitter at @TrustedReviews