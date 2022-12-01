Hands-on video leaks for delayed Xiaomi 13 Pro

The launch of the Xiaomi 13 Pro has been postponed, making news of an unofficial hands-on video all the more interesting.

No sooner had we brought you the news of some initial camera samples from the Xiaomi 13 Pro then the company announced that its entire December 1 Xiaomi 13 range launch event was off.

“Dear users,” the machine-translated Weibo post reads, “We apologize to inform you that the launch of Xiaomi 13 series new products will be postponed. We will notify you as soon as possible after the new release date is confirmed. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

There’s no news on why this event was postponed, but there’s been some speculation that it could be out of respect for former Chinese president Jiang Zemin, who recently died.

Rest assured that we’re keeping our eyes peeled for any news of a reschedule. There’s every chance it’ll some time over the next week or so.

In the meantime, you’ll have to content yourself with this leaked hands-on video of the Xiaomi 13 Pro, which comes courtesy of Sparrow News.

It shows a phone that looks quite a lot like the Xiaomi 12 Pro (pictured), unsurprisingly, but with a squarer and blacker camera module. It has the same dual-curved display, a familiar central hole punch selfie camera, and it runs on the new MIUI 14.

Other rumoured specs include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a 1-inch 50MP Sony IMX989 main camera, with added Leica magic.